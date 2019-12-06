USD/MXN tests levels on top of 19.20 amid a stronger US Dollar; MXN topped out?

Mexican peso offers signals of exhaustion and retreats, the short-term range is being challenged.

Stronger US Dollar and technicals pushed USD/MXN to the 19.20 zone.

The Mexican peso approached weekly highs but changed its course and weakened signaling that the “no tariffs rally” might be over. The USD/MXN broke above 19.20 late on Wednesday and as of writing trades at 19.21, approaching Tuesday’s top.

With the fear of tariffs behind, attention could turn to domestic factors in Mexico that could weight on MXN. Industrial production data for April in Mexica helped offset the current negative growth outlook after GDP contracted during the first quarter. Also, several rating downgrades last week damaged economic confidence. The agreement with the US helped confidence but it didn’t completely remove fears.

Levels to watch

The daily chart shows the pair holding below the 20-day moving average and still with a modest bearish bias. At the moment, USD/MXN is testing the upper limited of the current consolidation range between 19.10 and 19.20. The stabilization followed the dramatic decline after the announcement of the suspension of tariffs to Mexican imports.

In the short-term, a firm move above 19.20 would point to more gains for the US Dollar and a potential test of 19.30, a key resistance level that if broken should clear the way to 19.50. On the flip side, a close under 19.10 is MXN positive and could lead to a test of 19.00 that protects the critical support of 18.90.

USD/MXN Overview Today last price 19.2212 Today Daily Change 0.0901 Today Daily Change % 0.47 Today daily open 19.1311 Trends Daily SMA20 19.261 Daily SMA50 19.0933 Daily SMA100 19.1409 Daily SMA200 19.3631 Levels Previous Daily High 19.2437 Previous Daily Low 19.087 Previous Weekly High 19.8799 Previous Weekly Low 19.4667 Previous Monthly High 19.8284 Previous Monthly Low 18.7907 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1468 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1838 Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0641 Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9972 Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9074 Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2209 Daily Pivot Point R2 19.3107 Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3776



