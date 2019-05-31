USD/MXN technical analysis: Surges to the highest level since early-Jan., bulls to take breather amid overbought conditions

• The Mexican peso was battered after the US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico and pushed the USD/MXN cross to its highest level since early-Jan.
• A sustained move beyond a short-term descending trend-line, coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 20.6571-18.7472 downfall was seen as a key trigger for technical traders.
Given the bullish breakout, a subsequent move beyond the very important 200-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level sets the stage for an extension of the strong positive momentum towards testing 50% Fibo. level hurdle near the 19.7010-15 region.
A follow-through buying might assist the cross to climb further towards reclaiming the key 20.00 psychological mark, albeit overbought conditions on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before positioning aggressively for any further bullish move.
On the flip side, 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 19.4700 level now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by 200-DMA, around the 19.3335 region, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5953
|Today Daily Change
|0.4534
|Today Daily Change %
|2.37
|Today daily open
|19.1419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.0886
|Daily SMA50
|19.0441
|Daily SMA100
|19.104
|Daily SMA200
|19.3446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.1693
|Previous Daily Low
|19.0394
|Previous Weekly High
|19.169
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.9343
|Previous Monthly High
|19.4285
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.0645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.9871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.9347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.1943
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.2467
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.3241
