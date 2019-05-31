USD/MXN technical analysis: Surges to the highest level since early-Jan., bulls to take breather amid overbought conditions

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The Mexican peso was battered after the US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico and pushed the USD/MXN cross to its highest level since early-Jan.

   •  A sustained move beyond a short-term descending trend-line, coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 20.6571-18.7472 downfall was seen as a key trigger for technical traders. 

Given the bullish breakout, a subsequent move beyond the very important 200-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level sets the stage for an extension of the strong positive momentum towards testing 50% Fibo. level hurdle near the 19.7010-15 region.

A follow-through buying might assist the cross to climb further towards reclaiming the key 20.00 psychological mark, albeit overbought conditions on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before positioning aggressively for any further bullish move. 

On the flip side, 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 19.4700 level now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by 200-DMA, around the 19.3335 region, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide.

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.5953
Today Daily Change 0.4534
Today Daily Change % 2.37
Today daily open 19.1419
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0886
Daily SMA50 19.0441
Daily SMA100 19.104
Daily SMA200 19.3446
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.1693
Previous Daily Low 19.0394
Previous Weekly High 19.169
Previous Weekly Low 18.9343
Previous Monthly High 19.4285
Previous Monthly Low 18.7448
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1197
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.089
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0645
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9871
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9347
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.1943
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2467
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

