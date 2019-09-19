USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Mexican peso losses momentum after hitting support at 19.30

  • Mexican peso losing momentum as USD/MXN hits support above 19.30. 
  • Pair is testing the 19.30/35 zone and also the 100-day simple moving average. 

The USD/MXN rebounded on Thursday after hitting fresh weekly lows at 19.31. It continues to consolidate in a lower range facing support at 19.30/35 and resistance around 19.50. 

The bias points to the downside, but to clear the way to more losses it needs to break the 19.30 area and post a daily close clearly below. Below the next support lies at 19.20 and then attention would turn to an uptrend line slightly below 19.00. 

On the upside, 19.50, a horizontal resistance and also the 55 days EMA, is the level to break in order to alleviate the bearish pressure. Then comes 19.60 followed by 19.70/75 another horizontal level and also the 20 day SMA that should limit the upside and favor a correction if reached over the next days. 

USD/MXN daily chart

Overview
Today last price 19.4127
Today Daily Change 0.0156
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 19.3971
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.735
Daily SMA50 19.4788
Daily SMA100 19.3237
Daily SMA200 19.2828
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.483
Previous Daily Low 19.3265
Previous Weekly High 19.61
Previous Weekly Low 19.3468
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4232
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.3863
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.3214
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.2457
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1649
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.4779
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.5587
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

