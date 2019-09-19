USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Mexican peso losses momentum after hitting support at 19.30

Mexican peso losing momentum as USD/MXN hits support above 19.30.

Pair is testing the 19.30/35 zone and also the 100-day simple moving average.

The USD/MXN rebounded on Thursday after hitting fresh weekly lows at 19.31. It continues to consolidate in a lower range facing support at 19.30/35 and resistance around 19.50.

The bias points to the downside, but to clear the way to more losses it needs to break the 19.30 area and post a daily close clearly below. Below the next support lies at 19.20 and then attention would turn to an uptrend line slightly below 19.00.

On the upside, 19.50, a horizontal resistance and also the 55 days EMA, is the level to break in order to alleviate the bearish pressure. Then comes 19.60 followed by 19.70/75 another horizontal level and also the 20 day SMA that should limit the upside and favor a correction if reached over the next days.

USD/MXN daily chart