USD/MXN: Support zone at 19.7002/5488 to stop the fall – Commerzbank

The USD/MXN pair still tumbles towards major support at 19.7002/5488 which is to hold the downside, according to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank.
USD/MXN is getting ever closer to the 200-week moving average at 19.7854
“USD/MXN’s sell-off from its March high at 21.6380 has so far taken it to below the February low at 19.8822 with key support at the 19.7002/19.5488 December and January lows remaining in sight. This area we would expect to hold on the first attempt, though.”
“Resistance above the March low and mid-April high at 20.2426/20.2823 can be seen along the 55-day moving average at 20.4460 with further resistance being spotted between the November 24, December and January highs at 20.6038/20.7191. Further up the 200-day moving average and February high can be seen at 20.8792/21.0483.”
“Only a currently unexpected advance above the next higher 21.6380 March high would push the November high at 21.9803 to the fore. Further up sit the 22.0380 2017 peak and the 22.7011 September 2020 top at 22.7011.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
