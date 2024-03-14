USD/MXN snaps its losing streak, inches higher to near 16.70

By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN gains ground as the US Dollar appreciates higher US yields.
  • The upbeat US CPI has tempered expectations for immediate interest rate cuts by the US Fed.
  • Banxico members indicated avoiding premature interest rate cuts.

USD/MXN breaks its losing streak that commenced on February 29, attributed to the strengthened US Dollar (USD). The pair climbs to approximately 16.70 during Thursday's European session. Traders are eagerly awaiting the release of the US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data later today.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) appreciates to nearly 102.90, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.64% and 4.20%, respectively, at press time. The upbeat US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dampened expectations for immediate interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Nevertheless, market participants maintain their bets on rate reductions in June, with a probability of 67.2%, as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool.

The Mexican peso has garnered upward momentum, reaching its highest level since November 2015. This trend can be attributed to the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which is inclined to prolong its restrictive monetary policy. Banxico's policymakers have acknowledged the progress made in controlling inflation in their quarterly report.

However, Banxico officials have emphasized the importance of avoiding premature interest rate cuts. Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja has advocated for a gradual approach to adjustments, while Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath has cautioned against the risks associated with premature rate cuts.

In January, Mexico’s Industrial Output (YoY) witnessed a significant surge, contrasting with the previous flat reading. Additionally, on a monthly basis, there was an increase as anticipated, reversing the previous decline. Despite the annual inflation rate decreasing from a seven-month high in January, Core Inflation experienced a higher increase compared to the previous reading. The upcoming policy meeting of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), is scheduled for March 21, which will likely provide insights into the central bank's approach towards monetary policy stance.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.6764
Today Daily Change 0.0089
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 16.6675
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9772
Daily SMA50 17.0464
Daily SMA100 17.1883
Daily SMA200 17.2293
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.809
Previous Daily Low 16.6592
Previous Weekly High 17.0292
Previous Weekly Low 16.7642
Previous Monthly High 17.2852
Previous Monthly Low 16.9953
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.7164
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.7518
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.6148
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.5621
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.465
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.7646
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.8617
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.9145

 

 

