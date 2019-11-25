USD/MXN rises toward 19.50 as Mexican peso weakens

- The decline from last week's high of 19.55 in USD/MXN finds support above 19.30.
- Mexico: Technical recession took place during the first half of the year.
The USD/MXN pair jumped today from near 19.30 to 19.48. Then it pulled back and near the end of the American session trades at 19.45, up ten cents for the day ending a bearish correction from 19.55.
The pair moved higher on a mixed day for the US dollar and also for Latin American currencies. The Mexican peso was affected by uncertainties surrounding the ratification by the US Congress of the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal. Growth data from Mexico did not help MXN.
Mexico: Mild recession
Data released today from the Mexican statistics institute offered revised numbers to growth data during the first half of 2019. According to the new figures, the economy suffered a mild recession and during the third quarter showed a marginal positive growth rate.
During the first and second quarters, it contracted by 0.1% (QoQ) while it rebounded by expanding less than 0.1% in the period from July to September. Beyond the recession and the recovery, the Mexican economy shows practically no growth so far in 2019. Those numbers support further rate cuts from the Bank of Mexico.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.0784
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|19.3716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.2338
|Daily SMA50
|19.3463
|Daily SMA100
|19.4025
|Daily SMA200
|19.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.437
|Previous Daily Low
|19.3446
|Previous Weekly High
|19.5531
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.1757
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8623
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.4017
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.4242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.4768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.5165
