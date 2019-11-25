USD/MXN rises toward 19.50 as Mexican peso weakens

  • The decline from last week's high of 19.55 in USD/MXN finds support above 19.30. 
  • Mexico: Technical recession took place during the first half of the year. 

The USD/MXN pair jumped today from near 19.30 to 19.48. Then it pulled back and near the end of the American session trades at 19.45, up ten cents for the day ending a bearish correction from 19.55. 

The pair moved higher on a mixed day for the US dollar and also for Latin American currencies. The Mexican peso was affected by uncertainties surrounding the ratification by the US Congress of the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal. Growth data from Mexico did not help MXN. 

Mexico: Mild recession 

Data released today from the Mexican statistics institute offered revised numbers to growth data during the first half of 2019. According to the new figures, the economy suffered a mild recession and during the third quarter showed a marginal positive growth rate. 

During the first and second quarters, it contracted by 0.1% (QoQ) while it rebounded by expanding less than 0.1% in the period from July to September. Beyond the recession and the recovery, the Mexican economy shows practically no growth so far in 2019. Those numbers support further rate cuts from the Bank of Mexico. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.45
Today Daily Change 0.0784
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 19.3716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2338
Daily SMA50 19.3463
Daily SMA100 19.4025
Daily SMA200 19.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.437
Previous Daily Low 19.3446
Previous Weekly High 19.5531
Previous Weekly Low 19.1757
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.3799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.4017
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.3318
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.292
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.4242
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.4768
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.5165

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

