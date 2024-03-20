USD/MXN rises to 16.80 on hawkish sentiment surrounding FOMC monetary tightening

- USD/MXN recovers its recent losses recorded in the previous session.
- US Dollar appreciates despite weaker US Treasury yields.
- Banxico is expected to reduce the interest rate by 25 bps at Thursday’s meeting.
USD/MXN retraces its recent losses and moves higher to near 16.80 during Wednesday's European trading hours. The US Dollar (USD) gains ground, despite weaker US Treasury yields, which in turn, bolsters the USD/MXN pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to near 104.00, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing lower at 4.67% and 4.27%, at the time of writing. Investors are eagerly awaiting the interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) scheduled for Wednesday.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to maintain its key federal funds interest rate within a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a rate cut in May stands at 6.3%, while the likelihood of rate cuts in June and July has increased to 59.2% and 76.0%, respectively.
In February, US Building Permits (Month-on-Month) surged to 1.518 million, surpassing both the anticipated 1.495 million and the previous 1.489 million. Additionally, US Housing Starts (Month-on-Month) climbed to 1.521 million, exceeding market forecasts of 1.425 million and marking a notable increase from the preceding 1.374 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Private Spending (Year-over-Year) on the Mexican side witnessed a 5.1% increase, up from the previous 4.3% rise. However, the quarter-over-quarter report indicated a 0.9% increase, slightly below the previous 1.2% uptick. Market focus will shift to Retail Sales figures from Mexico, scheduled for Wednesday.
In Banxico's quarterly report, officials acknowledged strides in inflation control and emphasized the importance of avoiding premature interest rate cuts. The spotlight now turns to the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) interest rate decision on Thursday, with expectations leaning towards a 25 basis points reduction.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8324
|Today Daily Change
|0.0250
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|16.8074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.92
|Daily SMA50
|17.0334
|Daily SMA100
|17.1352
|Daily SMA200
|17.2187
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9472
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8006
|Previous Weekly High
|16.8572
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6461
|Previous Monthly High
|17.2852
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9953
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.9029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as focus shifts to Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under modest bearish and declined below 1.0850 in the European session after ECB President Lagarde reiterated the data-dependent approach to policy. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions and release the dot plot.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK data showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 3.4% in February from 4% in January, coming in below the market expectation of 3.6% and weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold price flat-lines above $2,150 level, going nowhere in a hurry ahead of FOMC decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the early European session on Wednesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-week low touched on Monday.
XRP price extends losses as SEC and Ripple agree to keep upcoming lawsuit briefings sealed
XRP price extends losses with recent development in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. SEC and Ripple have filed a joint sealing proposal related to the upcoming remedies-related brief on March 22.
All eyes on the Fed
In the US today's main event will be the FOMC meeting. The Fed is widely expected to maintain monetary policy unchanged. Focus will be on any clues about the timing of the first rate cuts as well as the end-game for QT.