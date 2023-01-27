- Mexican Peso among top performers on Friday.
- UUSD/MXN slide found support above 18.70 as DXY strengthens after the beginning of the American session.
- US data mostly in line with expectations on Friday.
The USD/MXN dropped on Friday to 18.71, reaching the lowest level since January 18 and then rebounded, erasing daily losses after the greenback gained momentum following Wall Street’s opening bell.
The dollar remains weak against emerging market currencies as equity and commodity markets rise. The Mexican Peso is outperforming its EM peers on Friday, although it pulled back during the last hour. US yields moved higher during the American session supporting the greenback.
Market participants focus now on next week’s FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve is seen raising rates by 25 basis points. Data released on Thursday and Friday showed a slowdown in US economy and also in inflation indicators. At the same time, the labor market remains healthy. Next Friday, the Non-farm payroll report is due.
In Mexico, the unemployment rate dropped to a new record low but mostly due to a decline in the labor participation rate. Jobs actually fell by more than 900K, the worst month in years.
On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will have its board meeting. A 25 basis point rate hike is expected as inflation remains well above the central bank’s target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. The half-month inflation in January showed an increase of 0.46%, with the annual rate at 7.94%. Worrying was the annual Core CPI rose from 8.35% to 8.45%.
USD/MXN outlook
The USD/MXN is back above the 18.75 area that is a relevant support area. A consolidation below should open the doors to more losses. On the contrary, if the pair moves above 18.90, the US Dollar would strengthen.
The daily chart shows the USD/MXN consolidating near 18.80. The main trend is bearish but if the Peso fails to print new highs in the near term, a recovery of the US Dollar seems likely.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.7372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0572
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|18.7944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.0203
|Daily SMA50
|19.3256
|Daily SMA100
|19.605
|Daily SMA200
|19.8866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.899
|Previous Daily Low
|18.7816
|Previous Weekly High
|19.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.5663
|Previous Monthly High
|19.9181
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.8684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.9423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.9857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
