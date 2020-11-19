USD/MXN Price Analysis: Under 20.20, could test the critical 20.00 zone

- Mexican peso gains momentum during US session, heads for the highest close since March.
- USD/MXN about to challenge the 20.00 strong barrier again.
The USD/MXN is falling on Thursday and recently dropped back under 20.20. If it remains at current levels, it will post the lowest daily close since March and should point to another test the 20.00 area.
The barrier around 20.00 is a strong support and also a psychological area. Volatility could rise if the price breaks below or even if there is a considerable rebound. Two weeks ago, USD/MXN jumped to 20.65 after reaching 20.00.
The main trend in the pair is bearish. A break under 20.00 is needed to clear the way to more losses with an immediate target at 19.75/80. The perspective will remain intact as long as it trades under 21.70.
A recovery above 20.50 in USD/MXN could lead to a test of the 20.70/80 resistance band (horizontal and convergence of the 20 and 55-day moving averages). A consolidation above 20.80 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.2415
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0885
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|20.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.7854
|Daily SMA50
|21.2164
|Daily SMA100
|21.7083
|Daily SMA200
|22.1377
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.3436
|Previous Daily Low
|20.1718
|Previous Weekly High
|20.6927
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.0336
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.2374
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.0482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.4536
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.5636
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD softer, challenges the $1,850 mark
The yellow metal extends the weekly leg lower and navigates at shouting distance from the key support area near $1,850 per ounce troy. The better note around the greenback puts the metal under pressure and forces it to grind lower.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI comes under pressure and drops to $41.50
Crude oil prices face the re-emergence of sellers and recede to the $41.50 region in the second half of the week.