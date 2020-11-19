USD/MXN Price Analysis: Under 20.20, could test the critical 20.00 zone

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso gains momentum during US session, heads for the highest close since March.
  • USD/MXN about to challenge the 20.00 strong barrier again.

The USD/MXN is falling on Thursday and recently dropped back under 20.20. If it remains at current levels, it will post the lowest daily close since March and should point to another test the 20.00 area.

The barrier around 20.00 is a strong support and also a psychological area. Volatility could rise if the price breaks below or even if there is a considerable rebound. Two weeks ago, USD/MXN jumped to 20.65 after reaching 20.00.

The main trend in the pair is bearish. A break under 20.00 is needed to clear the way to more losses with an immediate target at 19.75/80. The perspective will remain intact as long as it trades under 21.70.

A recovery above 20.50 in USD/MXN could lead to a test of the 20.70/80 resistance band (horizontal and convergence of the 20 and 55-day moving averages). A consolidation above 20.80 would alleviate the bearish pressure.

USD/MXN daily chart 

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.2415
Today Daily Change -0.0885
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 20.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.7854
Daily SMA50 21.2164
Daily SMA100 21.7083
Daily SMA200 22.1377
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.3436
Previous Daily Low 20.1718
Previous Weekly High 20.6927
Previous Weekly Low 20.0336
Previous Monthly High 22.1344
Previous Monthly Low 20.831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2374
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0482
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.4536
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.5636

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

