USD/MXN Price Analysis: Still above key moving averages, a test of 20.45 on the cards

- The bias in the USD/MXN still favors the upside, despite the recent correction.
- Dollar holds above key moving averages, looking for another run to 20.45.
The USD/MXN is trading modestly higher on Wednesday, after retreating for two days. Price held above the 20.00 area, keeping a bullish bias in the short-term. Another test of the 20.45/50 area seems probable (downtrend line/ 100-day simple moving average).
The positive bias has a critical support at 19.95/20.00, the convergence of the 20 and 55-day moving averages. A decline below would point to the resumption of the long-term bearish trend, now being challenged.
The RSI continues to back away from 70, starting to leave room for another run higher. Above 20.30, the greenback should gain momentum to extend the upside. Resistance levels above 20.45 emerge at 20.60 and 20.80.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.199
|Today Daily Change
|0.0408
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|20.1582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.9551
|Daily SMA50
|19.9595
|Daily SMA100
|20.5423
|Daily SMA200
|21.5185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.4034
|Previous Daily Low
|20.1162
|Previous Weekly High
|20.551
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8544
|Previous Monthly High
|20.551
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.5491
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.2259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.2937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0484
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.7612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.3357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.5132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.6229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
