USD/MXN Price Analysis: Still above key moving averages, a test of 20.45 on the cards

  • The bias in the USD/MXN still favors the upside, despite the recent correction.
  • Dollar holds above key moving averages, looking for another run to 20.45.

The USD/MXN is trading modestly higher on Wednesday, after retreating for two days. Price held above the 20.00 area, keeping a bullish bias in the short-term. Another test of the 20.45/50 area seems probable (downtrend line/ 100-day simple moving average).

The positive bias has a critical support at 19.95/20.00, the convergence of the 20 and 55-day moving averages. A decline below would point to the resumption of the long-term bearish trend, now being challenged.

The RSI continues to back away from 70, starting to leave room for another run higher. Above 20.30, the greenback should gain momentum to extend the upside. Resistance levels above 20.45 emerge at 20.60 and 20.80.

Today last price 20.199
Today Daily Change 0.0408
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 20.1582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9551
Daily SMA50 19.9595
Daily SMA100 20.5423
Daily SMA200 21.5185
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.4034
Previous Daily Low 20.1162
Previous Weekly High 20.551
Previous Weekly Low 19.8544
Previous Monthly High 20.551
Previous Monthly Low 19.5491
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.2259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2937
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.0484
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9387
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7612
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.3357
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.5132
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.6229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

