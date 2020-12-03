USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso strengthens under 20.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN falls to fresh multi-month lows, attempts to consolidate below 20.00.
  • Mexican peso about to post the highest close since mid-March.

The USD/MXN dropped again below 20.00 and bottomed at 19.85, the lowest level since March. This time it is holding below. A close under 20.00 would point to more weakness ahead for the dollar.

The downside target in USD/MXN is seen at 19.75; while at 19.60 a strong support is seen followed by 19.30. A rebound back above 20.00 would alleviate the negative pressure.

On a general view, the bearish trend will remain in place while below 21.40. An interim resistance is seen at 20.70/80.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.9184
Today Daily Change -0.0894
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 20.0078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.2543
Daily SMA50 20.9641
Daily SMA100 21.4619
Daily SMA200 22.2015
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.147
Previous Daily Low 19.9986
Previous Weekly High 20.7191
Previous Weekly Low 19.9377
Previous Monthly High 21.9797
Previous Monthly Low 19.9377
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.0553
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.0903
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9552
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9026
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.8067
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.1996
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2522

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

