USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso strengthens after breaking under 20.00

- USD/MXN drops below 20.00, fall to lowest in two months.
- Outlook point to further gains for the MXN, targeting 19.70/75.
The USD/MXN is falling sharply on Thruways. The decline accelerated after breaking under the 20.00 area. It bottomed so far at 19.89, the lowest level since mid-February. The pair is testing the support at 19.90, and a firm break lower would see the lowest leave since late January.
The outlook continues to favor more losses, with the next target seen at 19.70/75. A recovery back above 20.00 would alleviate the bearish pressure. Above, the next resistance stands at 20.30.
Technical indicators show there is still room for more losses. The RSI is not yet at extreme levels, and neither Momentum. Below 19.70, the YTD low at 19.55 would be exposed.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.9138
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1589
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|20.0727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4053
|Daily SMA50
|20.4927
|Daily SMA100
|20.2287
|Daily SMA200
|20.9066
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1304
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0118
|Previous Weekly High
|20.3811
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.0633
|Previous Monthly High
|21.6353
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2818
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.0572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.0851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.8943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.1315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.2501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields
Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day. US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.