The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground around 1.1795 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Euro (EUR) amid US tariff uncertainty. The release of the US January Producer Price Index (PPI) report will be in the spotlight later on Friday.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday struck down many of the tariffs that US President Donald Trump put in place. However, Trump shows no sign of backing down from his signature economic policy. The administration said it plans to impose a new 15% tariff on Saturday.

The European Parliament’s trade chief stated that the European Union (EU) will propose freezing the ratification process of the trade deal with the US until it receives details from Trump on its trade policy. Fresh uncertainty in US trade deals exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback and creates a tailwind for the major pair.

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the central bank must be “agile” in setting monetary policy, despite currently being well-positioned. Lagarde reiterated that policymakers will set interest rates “meeting by meeting, and emphasized the balance of risks as “broadly balanced.”

The US PPI data will take center stage on Friday, as it might offer some hints about the US interest rate path. Economists anticipate a moderation in PPI inflation in January compared to the previous month. However, if the report shows hotter than expected outcomes, this could provide some support to the Greenback in the near term.

