USD/MXN Price Analysis: Juggles below 18.40 as investors await US PCE Inflation

- USD/MXN is oscillating in a narrow range below 18.40 ahead of US PCE Inflation.
- S&P500 futures have recovered their entire morning losses, portraying a rebound in the risk-appetite theme.
- USD/MXN is auctioning in a Descending Triangle that indicates a sheer contraction in volatility.
The USD/MXN pair is displaying a back-and-forth action in a narrow range of 18.36-18.38 in the Asian session. The asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation tool. The United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index annual figure is seen higher at 4.3% vs. the former release of 4.4%. An occurrence in the same will dismantle the discussions of a pause in the policy tightening spell.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a subdued performance as investors have started ignoring the impact of more interest rate announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered their entire morning losses, portraying a rebound in the risk-appetite theme.
USD/MXN is auctioning in a Descending Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a sheer contraction in volatility. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from February 9 high around 19.00 while the horizontal support is placed from February 17 low at 18.33.
The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.40 is acting as a major barricade for the Mexican Peso bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates an absence of a potential trigger.
Should the asset break above February 23 high at 18.46 confidently, US Dollar bulls will drive the asset toward February 17 high at 18.67 followed by February 15 high at 18.75.
Alternatively, a break below February 23 low at 18.29 will drag the asset toward 5 April 2018 low at 18.05. A slippage below the latter will further drag the asset toward 17 April 2018 low at 17.93.
USD/MXN hourly chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.3713
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|18.365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.6594
|Daily SMA50
|18.9856
|Daily SMA100
|19.3235
|Daily SMA200
|19.7289
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.4577
|Previous Daily Low
|18.2984
|Previous Weekly High
|18.754
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.3306
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.3592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.3968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.449
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.6083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 amid BoJ confirmation hearings
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor and Deputy Governor nominee testify at their confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors assess their takes on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge
AUD/USD braces for the key US data around 0.6825, extending the previous day’s rebound from a seven-week low during early Friday. The Aussie pair seems to cheer the latest headlines from China and Japan as they tame the previous risk-off mood.
Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 in the Asian session. The downside pressure in the precious metal looks confident as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after a correction to near 104.10.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE
Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.