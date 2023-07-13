USD/MXN Price Analysis: Hangs near multi-year low, bears retain control below 17.0000 mark

- USD/MXN consolidates in a range below the 17.0000 mark through the Asian session on Thursday.
- The formation of the descending channel and the recent price action still favours bearish traders.
- The RSI on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into the oversold zone and warrants caution.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 16.8085 region, or its lowest level since December 2015 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, meanwhile, now seem to have found acceptance below the 17.0000 mark and remain vulnerable to depreciate further.
The decline witnessed over the past three months or so has been along a downward-sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Furthermore, the recent failure near the trend-channel resistance, which coincides with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the subsequent slide validates the negative outlook for the USD/MXN pair. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold zone and warrants some caution.
Hence, any further decline below the overnight swing low is more likely to find support near the lower end of the aforementioned channel, currently pegged around the 16.6750 area. A convincing breakdown below, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of a one-year-old downtrend.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 17.0000 horizontal support breakpoint. This is followed by the 17.0500 hurdle, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/MXN pair towards the 17.1200 intermediate barrier. The momentum could get extended further towards the next relevant resistance near the 17.1790-17.1800 region en route to the 17.2420-17.2430 supply zone.
USD/MXN daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8848
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0172
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|16.902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1012
|Daily SMA50
|17.3945
|Daily SMA100
|17.8178
|Daily SMA200
|18.5794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.0645
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8085
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3957
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9803
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
