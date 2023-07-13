USD/MXN Price Analysis: Hangs near multi-year low, bears retain control below 17.0000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/MXN consolidates in a range below the 17.0000 mark through the Asian session on Thursday.
  • The formation of the descending channel and the recent price action still favours bearish traders.
  • The RSI on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into the oversold zone and warrants caution.

The USD/MXN pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 16.8085 region, or its lowest level since December 2015 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, meanwhile, now seem to have found acceptance below the 17.0000 mark and remain vulnerable to depreciate further.

The decline witnessed over the past three months or so has been along a downward-sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Furthermore, the recent failure near the trend-channel resistance, which coincides with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the subsequent slide validates the negative outlook for the USD/MXN pair. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold zone and warrants some caution.

Hence, any further decline below the overnight swing low is more likely to find support near the lower end of the aforementioned channel, currently pegged around the 16.6750 area. A convincing breakdown below, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of a one-year-old downtrend.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 17.0000 horizontal support breakpoint. This is followed by the 17.0500 hurdle, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/MXN pair towards the 17.1200 intermediate barrier. The momentum could get extended further towards the next relevant resistance near the 17.1790-17.1800 region en route to the 17.2420-17.2430 supply zone.

USD/MXN daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.8848
Today Daily Change -0.0172
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 16.902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1012
Daily SMA50 17.3945
Daily SMA100 17.8178
Daily SMA200 18.5794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.0645
Previous Daily Low 16.8085
Previous Weekly High 17.3957
Previous Weekly Low 16.9803
Previous Monthly High 17.7286
Previous Monthly Low 17.0243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.9063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.9667
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7855
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.669
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5295
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.0415
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.181
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2975

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated

AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated

AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck. A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs

EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs

The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 in the early Asian session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after breaking convincingly above the 1.1100 mark on Wednesday. 

EUR/USD News

Gold hits fresh multi-week top, seems poised to appreciate further

Gold hits fresh multi-week top, seems poised to appreciate further

Gold price climbs to a four-week high on Thursday and seems poised to appreciate further. The XAU/USD has now moved back above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent rally from the $1,893 region.

Gold News

FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery

FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery

Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.

Read more

US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI

US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI

There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures