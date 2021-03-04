USD/MXN Price Analysis: Continues to move in ranges, still near 21.00

- Mexican peso rises versus US dollar on Thursday, boosted by a recovery in Wall Street.
- USD/MXN bias remains bullish; consolidation persists in the short term.
The USD/MXN is trading around 20.80, as it continues to move sideways in the short-term, with a bullish bias. The pair again failed to break above 21.00 and pulled back. The 21.00 mark is a critical resistance, and a consolidation above 21.10 would target the 21.50 level.
The outlook is USD/MXN still favors the upside. It needs to break above 21.00 to open the doors to more gains. The strong immediate support stands at 20.50; a decline below would lead to an extension of the correction.
The critical support for the upside bias is seen at 20.12/18, the convergence of an uptrend line, horizontal support and the 55-day simple moving average. The mentioned average just crossed the 100-day moving average, a bullish sign.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.8152
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1296
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|20.9448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.3765
|Daily SMA50
|20.1222
|Daily SMA100
|20.2767
|Daily SMA200
|21.1759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.9994
|Previous Daily Low
|20.5519
|Previous Weekly High
|21.0483
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0483
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.3845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.2796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.5597
EUR/USD holds near daily lows ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated . Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range near $1715, Powell's speech awaited
Gold witnessed a modest short-covering bounce amid slightly oversold conditions. An uptick in the US bond yields, sustained USD buying capped any further gains. Investors look forward to Powell’s speech for some meaningful trading impetus.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).