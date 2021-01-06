USD/MXN Price Analysis: Breaking below 19.70, next target near 19.50

- Mexican peso outperforms on Wednesday after US election, benefit by risk appetite.
- USD/MXN attempts to break the 19.70 support area.
The USD/MXN is falling on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and as US stocks hit fresh record highs. The Mexican peso is outperforming among emerging market currencies pushing the pair further lower.
After testing for days the 19.70 support, USD/MXN dropped clearly below reaching, as of writing, at 19.65 the lowest since March. If it consolidates below 19.70, it would clear the way to more losses, targeting the next support are at 19.45/50. Below the next target is seen at 19.35.
If USD/MXN recovers and climbs back above 19.70, it would likely continue to trade in the 20.20/19.70 range. A daily close above 20.20 (50-day moving average) would likely point to a sharper recovery of the greenback.
Current bearish moves in the pair align with the main trend, so more losses seem likely over the medium term. A decline to levels near 19.00 in January should not be ruled out while it holds under the 50-SMA.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.7197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1603
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|19.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.9619
|Daily SMA50
|20.2233
|Daily SMA100
|20.8938
|Daily SMA200
|21.9429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|19.8134
|Previous Weekly High
|20.122
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8116
|Previous Monthly High
|20.6648
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.7603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.6407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.0526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.23 highs amid surging US yields
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.23, off the highest since 2018 as soaring US yields boost the dollar. Earlier, the greenback dropped on Democrats pull ahead in Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD stable around 1.3600 as dollar demand eases
GBP/USD has recovered towards 1.3600 Earlier, the dollar rallied alongside equities, but risk appetite put a cap to the greenback’s advance.
Gold corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area
Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.