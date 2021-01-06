USD/MXN Price Analysis: Breaking below 19.70, next target near 19.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso outperforms on Wednesday after US election, benefit by risk appetite.
  • USD/MXN attempts to break the 19.70 support area.

The USD/MXN is falling on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and as US stocks hit fresh record highs. The Mexican peso is outperforming among emerging market currencies pushing the pair further lower.

After testing for days the 19.70 support, USD/MXN dropped clearly below reaching, as of writing, at 19.65 the lowest since March. If it consolidates below 19.70, it would clear the way to more losses, targeting the next support are at 19.45/50. Below the next target is seen at 19.35.

If USD/MXN recovers and climbs back above 19.70, it would likely continue to trade in the 20.20/19.70 range. A daily close above 20.20 (50-day moving average) would likely point to a sharper recovery of the greenback.

Current bearish moves in the pair align with the main trend, so more losses seem likely over the medium term. A decline to levels near 19.00 in January should not be ruled out while it holds under the 50-SMA.

Technical levels

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7197
Today Daily Change -0.1603
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 19.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9619
Daily SMA50 20.2233
Daily SMA100 20.8938
Daily SMA200 21.9429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.1056
Previous Daily Low 19.8134
Previous Weekly High 20.122
Previous Weekly Low 19.8116
Previous Monthly High 20.6648
Previous Monthly Low 19.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.994
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.7603
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6407
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.468
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0526
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.2253
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.3449

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

