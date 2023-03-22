Share:
  • USD/MXN drops beneath $18.50 on Fed’s decision to raise rates.
  • Federal Reserve: Inflation remains high, and the labor market is tight.
  • Fed officials expect rates to peak at around 5.10%.

The USD/MXN drops to fresh 7-days lows at 18.3777 following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to raise rates as expected by 25 bps, in a perceived dovish hike. Fed officials’ removal of the phrase “ongoing increases” spurred US Dollar (USD) weakness; therefore, the USD/MXN fell. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading volatile within the 18.35-55 range as Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the stand.

Summary of the monetary policy statement and Fed Projections

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by 25 bps and emphasized that inflation is elevated and that the labor market is tight. Fed policymakers acknowledged the banking crisis and said, “Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”

In the meantime, the so-called dot plot was almost unchanged, with most Fed officials expecting the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to peak at around 5.10%. The Quantitative Tightening (QT) would continue, with the balance sheet reduction set to continue as planned.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began his Q&A. He said that Fed officials are not expecting rate cuts this year; it’s not their baseline expectation. He added that disinflation is happening and that the following monetary policy decisions would be live. Of late, Powell said that if the Fed needs to raise rates, they will do it.

USD/MXN Price action on Fed day

USD/MXN 1-Hour chart

As Jerome Powell speaks, the USD/MXN dived to its daily low at 18.3776, before reversing its course. Upward moves could be capped at the 20-EMA at 18.5595. On the other hand, any dovish comments by Powell could send the USD/MXN diving toward the $18.00 mark.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.4715
Today Daily Change -0.1255
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 18.597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.4231
Daily SMA50 18.6178
Daily SMA100 19.049
Daily SMA200 19.6065
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.8777
Previous Daily Low 18.5925
Previous Weekly High 19.1812
Previous Weekly Low 18.2397
Previous Monthly High 19.2901
Previous Monthly Low 18.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.7014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.7688
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.5005
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.4039
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.2153
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.7857
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.9743
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.0709

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting

EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting

EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell

GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell

GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.

GBP/USD News

Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium

Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected

Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off

Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.

Read more

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May

The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures