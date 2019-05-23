USD/MXN jumps toward 19.10 amid risk aversion

- Mexican peso ends 3-day streak against US Dollar with a significant loss.
- Greenback strengthens against Latin American currencies amid risk aversion.
The US Dollar reversed sharply during the American session against European and commodities currencies buy it remained strong versus most Latin American currencies. The Mexican peso did not befit from the USD reversal and near the end of the day is consolidating heavy losses.
The USD/MXN pair is trading at 2-day highs at 19.09, erasing two days of losses and back above the 20-day moving average. From a technical perspective, the critical resistance seems to be located around 19.15. A break higher could signal more gains ahead and a test of 19.30. It was yesterday when the pair approached the crucial support seen around 18.90. What has changed?
Equity markets around the globe fell sharply weakening the demand from Latin American currencies. “Equity markets declined sharply across the board, led by the cyclical sectors, while implied market volatility bounced back. The falls across commodity prices, especially oil and industry metal commodities, underscored market concerns about the impact of the ongoing trade friction on global growth”, wrote BBVA analysts. The global growth outlook, US-China trade frictions, Brexit and weak economic data contributed to the negative sentiment on Thursday.
The greenback turned lower during the American session against European currencies and AUD and NZD. The Mexican Peso recovered but only momentarily. Risk aversion and a 6% decline in crude oil prices push USD/MXN to fresh highs.
Mexico: Inflation cames slightly below expectations
While in the US, housing data and the PMIs came in below expectations, in Mexico the half-month CPI of May showed lower-than-expected numbers. From a year ago, inflation rose by 4.43% (against expectations of a reading of 4.46%). On a monthly basis, it fell 0.3%. The core index was up 3.77% from a year ago. The CPI remains above Banxico’s target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.