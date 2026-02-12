TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

  • Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level.
  • Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.
  • Derivatives data show increased retail demand, boosting capital inflows in ASTER futures. 
Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Aster (ASTER) is extending its recovery for the third consecutive day with roughly 9% gains at press time on Thursday, approaching the $0.750 mark. The perpetual-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) partnered with Binance Wallet for an on-chain perpetuals trading challenge on Thursday. Derivatives data show that retail demand for ASTER remains elevated so far this week, boosting its Open Interest. 

Aster gains retail strength amid trading competition, mainnet announcement

Aster announced a partnership with Binance Wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge, enabling users to trade tokenized stocks and metals at a 0% maker fee, with up to 100,000 USDT in rewards. Trading volume from the challenge will count toward the final season 6 ASTER airdrop. 

https://x.com/Aster_DEX/status/2021877280679899483

The recovery also aligns with the Aster mainnet release, announced on Thursday, which is scheduled for March.

https://x.com/Aster_DEX/status/2021783039936958714

CoinGlass data show that the ASTER futures Open Interest (OI) stands at $357.13 million, up over 16% in the last 24 hours. Typically, a steady increase in OI during an uptrend indicates heightened capital inflows driven by rising investor interest. 

The bullish trend in capital inflows is evidenced by a positive funding rate of 0.0020%, suggesting that traders are willing to hold long positions at a premium. Additionally, the long-to-short ratio is 1.0657, which exceeds 1, indicating more active long positions than short positions.

ASTER derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Aster gains bullish momentum amid chances of a Golden Cross pattern

ASTER is holding steady above $0.740 at the time of writing on Thursday, with roughly 9% gains in the day. The perp-DEX token has surpassed the R1 pivot point at $0.718 on the 4-hour chart but requires a decisive candle close to confirm the breakout. If ASTER closes above this level, the rally could extend to the R2 pivot point at $0.812, followed by resistance at the R3 pivot point at $0.969. 

The crypto is holding above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the same chart, while an upward slope in the 50-day EMA suggests a Golden Cross pattern is likely. 

The technical indicators on the 4-hour chart reflect a clear bullish dominance in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76, rising higher into the overbought zone, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends an upward trend as green histogram bars expand. 

ASTER/USDT 4-hour price chart.

If ASTER fails to hold above $0.718, it could retest the 200-period EMA at $0.642.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Midnight Price Forecast: NIGHT warms up as Hoskinson reveals March mainnet release

Midnight Price Forecast: NIGHT warms up as Hoskinson reveals March mainnet release

Midnight edges higher by 2% at press time on Thursday, driven by its founder announcing the mainnet release by late March at the Consensus 2026 event. The technical outlook for Midnight highlights a potential bottom formation that could ignite the next bullish trend.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pippin rally logs over 75% gains, Aster and Kaia push higher

Top Crypto Gainers: Pippin rally logs over 75% gains, Aster and Kaia push higher

Altcoins, such as Pippin (PIPPIN), Aster (ASTER) and Kaia (KAIA) continue to trade in the green, defying the broader market pullback as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to below $68,000. PIPPIN continues to rally and ASTER and KAIA show short-term recovery with possibilities of a breakout rally.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.