West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil took a fresh leg down on Thursday, bullied into the low end by a combination of the potential for a sharp pullback from US-Iran tensions, and growing scepticism about the potential for a sweeping 'demand wave' from China that energy conglomerates have been banking on for years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) was begrudgingly forced to trim its global Crude Oil demand outlook on Thursday, citing softer-than-expected demand growth in the Asia segments and a still-high surplus overhang, even after January's brief constraint fears bit barrel bids.

Easing tensions mix with underwhelming demand to sink barrel prices

According to statements from Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Iran's Ali Khamenei are approaching what could be a deal that would see the end of still-rising Middle East tensions between the two blustery world leaders. Crude Oil traders have steeply pared their bets on WTI, which has now fallen over 3.5% from the day's open at the time of writing. WTI barrel prices are rapidly approaching the $62.00 major handle, which is seated conveniently close to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

WTI daily chart