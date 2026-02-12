TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EMEA: CEE carry seen vulnerable as flows reverse – BNY

EMEA: CEE carry seen vulnerable as flows reverse – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

BNY’s EMEA Macro Strategist Geoff Yu highlights a sharp divergence between LatAm (Latin America) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) FX flows, with LatAm seeing six‑month high inflows while EMEA suffers its strongest selling in six months. The report warns that CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) and African currencies face growing pressure as fiscal dominance and political risks come under scrutiny, making CEE carry positions the path of least resistance for trimming.

CEE and African FX under pressure

"Our iFlow Carry index shows that high-yielding currencies are slowly seeing reductions in holdings, but we stress that there are major differences developing in the underlying drivers. On the one hand, low-yielding APAC (Asia-Pacific) currencies and even the EUR are driving the reversal, but on the carry-reduction side, the pressure is almost exclusively on currencies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Africa, even though these two clusters still have relatively strong holdings."

"LatAm currencies are now enjoying their strongest flow surge in six months and are significantly better held compared to other emerging markets currencies. In contrast, the EMEA region is now facing its strongest period of selling over the past six months, and CEE is looking particularly exposed."

"As FX valuations and holdings levels hit extremes, the bar is relatively low for profit-taking. We have been highlighting for some time that fiscal dominance risk is very high in CEE, and markets are now starting to pay closer attention to political developments."

"But if there are institutional factors behind the inability of CEE central banks to do the same, then the divergence is understandable, especially compared with LatAm (e.g., Colombia has resumed its tightening cycle, and COP is the strongest-performing currency in iFlow over the past month)."

"The bottom line is that the market needs to trim its FX carry holdings while volatility conditions allow, recognizing that flows in CEE represent the path of least resistance."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD has given up its earlier intraday gains on Thursday and is now struggling to hold above the 1.1850 area. The US Dollar is finding renewed support from a pick-up in risk aversion, while fresh market chatter suggesting Russia could be considering a return to the US Dollar system is also lending the Greenback an extra boost.

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD gives away its daily gains and recedes toward the low-1.3600s on Thursday. Indeed, Cable now struggles to regain some upside traction on the back of the sudden bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, investors continue to assess a string of underwhelming UK data releases released earlier in the day.

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold drops markedly on Thursday, challenging the $4,900 mark per troy ounce following a firm bounce in the US Dollar and amid a steep sell-off on Wall Street, with losses led by the tech and housing sectors.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers