TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Hungary: Low inflation opens path for rate cuts – ING

Hungary: Low inflation opens path for rate cuts – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING economists Peter Virovacz and Zoltán Homolya note that Hungary’s January inflation fell sharply to 2.1% year-on-year, below the National Bank of Hungary’s 3% target. Core inflation also dropped under target, helped by price shield measures and a strong Forint. They argue this boosts the likelihood of 25bp rate cuts in February and March, with average 2026 inflation now seen closer to 3%.

Low CPI strengthens case for easing

"Hungary's inflation rate fell sharply in January 2026, according to recent data released by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO). This time, favourable developments can be seen in almost every aspect. The year-on-year inflation rate of 2.1% was lower than the market consensus but came close to our forecast."

"The core inflation rate, which is adjusted for volatile items, also developed favourably, falling to 2.7% on a yearly basis. This is the first time since January 2019 that both core and headline inflation rates have fallen below the central bank's 3% target. Of course, we know that low inflation is partially artificial due to the government’s price shield measures and some delayed tax and excise duty hikes."

"However, if these low inflation prints are maintained in the coming months, then consumer inflation expectations may finally start to decline significantly, in our view. This is particularly likely if inflation continues to moderate further in February, as we expect it to hit the 1.5% mark (or come close to that). Furthermore, the indicator may remain low in the coming months as price shield measures have been extended by three months once again."

"Based on this, the expected reacceleration in inflation will also be delayed until later in 2026. This means that inflation is increasingly likely to average around 3% for the year as a whole, in contrast to our recent 3.3% forecast."

"Headline and core inflation falling below 3% in January, favourable service inflation, extended price measures, a strong forint and the market pricing in interest rate cuts in February and March clearly set the direction for monetary policy. In our opinion, the central bank may cut the base rate by 25bp in both February and March. The only case we see this not materialising is if another significant geopolitical event causes a sustained weakening of the forint in the coming weeks."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD has given up its earlier intraday gains on Thursday and is now struggling to hold above the 1.1850 area. The US Dollar is finding renewed support from a pick-up in risk aversion, while fresh market chatter suggesting Russia could be considering a return to the US Dollar system is also lending the Greenback an extra boost.

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD gives away its daily gains and recedes toward the low-1.3600s on Thursday. Indeed, Cable now struggles to regain some upside traction on the back of the sudden bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, investors continue to assess a string of underwhelming UK data releases released earlier in the day.

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold drops markedly on Thursday, challenging the $4,900 mark per troy ounce following a firm bounce in the US Dollar and amid a steep sell-off on Wall Street, with losses led by the tech and housing sectors.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers