Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground ahead of US CPI, AI fears weigh on stocks

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 13:

The US Dollar (USD) holds around 97 in the American session on Thursday after Wall Street fell sharply on fresh AI-related fears, as the tech sector is far from generating decent profits. An exclusive Bloomberg article revealed Russia’s intention to return to US Dollar settlement, outlining potential areas for cooperation between the United States and Russia. These areas include Russia's return to the US dollar-based settlement system, joint ventures in oil and natural gas, collaboration on critical raw materials, and partnerships in nuclear energy. However, the US would need to lift sanctions on Russia, including restoring access to the US Dollar.

On the labor market side, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 227K for the week ending February 7. This latest figure exceeded the estimate of 222K, but it was lower than the revised total of 232K from the previous week, according to a report released on Thursday by the US Department of Labor.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.90 price region, slightly strengthening, but holding back until Friday’s US January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.12% -0.23% 0.43% 0.63% 0.34% -0.17% EUR -0.12% -0.00% -0.33% 0.31% 0.49% 0.22% -0.29% GBP -0.12% 0.00% -0.35% 0.31% 0.50% 0.22% -0.29% JPY 0.23% 0.33% 0.35% 0.62% 0.83% 0.51% 0.03% CAD -0.43% -0.31% -0.31% -0.62% 0.21% -0.09% -0.60% AUD -0.63% -0.49% -0.50% -0.83% -0.21% -0.28% -0.79% NZD -0.34% -0.22% -0.22% -0.51% 0.09% 0.28% -0.51% CHF 0.17% 0.29% 0.29% -0.03% 0.60% 0.79% 0.51% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

GBP/USD sees little movement near the 1.3620 price region after the latest US Initial Jobless Claims report witnessed a slight improvement in the job market conditions.

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1860 price zone, having little movement throughout the day as the pair awaits the Eurozone flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) set to be released on Friday.

USD/JPY is trading near the 152.80 price zone, extending its decline for a fourth straight day, driven by Japan’s election outcome and ongoing intervention concerns.

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7080 level, trimming all its intraday gains, after posting a three-year high earlier in the day.

Gold is trading near the $4,913 price zone, sloping downwards after posting a three-day low.

What’s next in the docket:

Friday 13:

RBNZ Inflation Expectations (Q1).

Swiss January CPI.

Eurozone flash GDP (Q4).

US January CPI.

Saturday 14:

ECB's President Christine Lagarde's speech

Sunday 15: