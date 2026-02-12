TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground ahead of US CPI, AI fears weigh on stocks

Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground ahead of US CPI, AI fears weigh on stocks
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 13:

The US Dollar (USD) holds around 97 in the American session on Thursday after Wall Street fell sharply on fresh AI-related fears, as the tech sector is far from generating decent profits. An exclusive Bloomberg article revealed Russia’s intention to return to US Dollar settlement, outlining potential areas for cooperation between the United States and Russia. These areas include Russia's return to the US dollar-based settlement system, joint ventures in oil and natural gas, collaboration on critical raw materials, and partnerships in nuclear energy. However, the US would need to lift sanctions on Russia, including restoring access to the US Dollar.

On the labor market side, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 227K for the week ending February 7. This latest figure exceeded the estimate of 222K, but it was lower than the revised total of 232K from the previous week, according to a report released on Thursday by the US Department of Labor.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.90 price region, slightly strengthening, but holding back until Friday’s US January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.12%0.12%-0.23%0.43%0.63%0.34%-0.17%
EUR-0.12%-0.00%-0.33%0.31%0.49%0.22%-0.29%
GBP-0.12%0.00%-0.35%0.31%0.50%0.22%-0.29%
JPY0.23%0.33%0.35%0.62%0.83%0.51%0.03%
CAD-0.43%-0.31%-0.31%-0.62%0.21%-0.09%-0.60%
AUD-0.63%-0.49%-0.50%-0.83%-0.21%-0.28%-0.79%
NZD-0.34%-0.22%-0.22%-0.51%0.09%0.28%-0.51%
CHF0.17%0.29%0.29%-0.03%0.60%0.79%0.51%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

GBP/USD sees little movement near the 1.3620 price region after the latest US Initial Jobless Claims report witnessed a slight improvement in the job market conditions.

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1860 price zone, having little movement throughout the day as the pair awaits the Eurozone flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) set to be released on Friday.

USD/JPY is trading near the 152.80 price zone, extending its decline for a fourth straight day, driven by Japan’s election outcome and ongoing intervention concerns.

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7080 level, trimming all its intraday gains, after posting a three-year high earlier in the day.

Gold is trading near the $4,913 price zone, sloping downwards after posting a three-day low.

What’s next in the docket:

Friday 13:

  • RBNZ Inflation Expectations (Q1).
  • Swiss January CPI.
  • Eurozone flash GDP (Q4).
  • US January CPI.

Saturday 14:

  • ECB's President Christine Lagarde's speech

Sunday 15:

  • Japan's Q4 preliminary GDP
  • ECB's Presidente Christine Lagarde's speech

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1850

EUR/USD has given up its earlier intraday gains on Thursday and is now struggling to hold above the 1.1850 area. The US Dollar is finding renewed support from a pick-up in risk aversion, while fresh market chatter suggesting Russia could be considering a return to the US Dollar system is also lending the Greenback an extra boost.

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD change course, nears 1.3600

GBP/USD gives away its daily gains and recedes toward the low-1.3600s on Thursday. Indeed, Cable now struggles to regain some upside traction on the back of the sudden bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, investors continue to assess a string of underwhelming UK data releases released earlier in the day.

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold plunges on sudden US Dollar demand

Gold drops markedly on Thursday, challenging the $4,900 mark per troy ounce following a firm bounce in the US Dollar and amid a steep sell-off on Wall Street, with losses led by the tech and housing sectors.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers