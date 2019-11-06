USD/MXN hits weekly lows but Mexican peso slowly loses shine

Mexican peso continues to be among top performer, rally loses momentum.

USD/MXN heads for third decline in-a-row holds above the 100-day SMA.

The Mexican peso extended the rally on Tuesday that followed the decision of US President Trump to suspend tariffs to Mexican imports. The USD/MXN bottomed at 19.08 during the American session but then rose back above 19.10.

As of writing point to 19.15 as equity prices in Wall Street and crude oil prices hit fresh daily lows. The shift in markets mood and some potential profit taking, favored the bounce to the upside in USD/MXN.

The pair still trades significantly below the level it closed on Friday. A gap between 19.62 and 19.32 remains open. The positive momentum for the Mexican peso eased over the recent session. A daily close well below 19.13 (100-day moving average) could point to further losses but the rebound back above could suggest that the slide could take a pause over the next sessions. On the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 19.25 (20-day moving average) and 19.30.

Data from the US and Mexico

In the US, PPI data released today had no impact on markets. Wholesale inflation came as expected. On Wednesday, CPI numbers are due.

In Mexico, the statistics institute INEGI published that the industrial output increased by 1.5% in April. It was the first increase in four months and could help the economy avoid recession after a contraction in GDP by 0.2% during the first quarter.

The outlook for the Mexican economy continues to be dominated by uncertainty. Despite the agreement between the US and Mexico, last week rating downgrades to Pemex and Mexico’s debt, added to concerns.

USD/MXN Overview Today last price 19.1444 Today Daily Change -0.0697 Today Daily Change % -0.36 Today daily open 19.2141 Trends Daily SMA20 19.2619 Daily SMA50 19.0953 Daily SMA100 19.1415 Daily SMA200 19.3644 Levels Previous Daily High 19.3289 Previous Daily Low 19.136 Previous Weekly High 19.8799 Previous Weekly Low 19.4667 Previous Monthly High 19.8284 Previous Monthly Low 18.7907 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.2097 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.2552 Daily Pivot Point S1 19.1238 Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0334 Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9309 Daily Pivot Point R1 19.3167 Daily Pivot Point R2 19.4192 Daily Pivot Point R3 19.5096



