- Mexican peso among top performers of the week.
- USD/MXN heads for lowest weekly close since July 2018.
The USD/MXN finally broke below the 18.74 level and it bottomed at 18.68, the new 15-month low. Near the end of the week, it is trading at 18.69, holding a strong bearish tone, in line with the dominant trend.
The Mexican peso is posting modest gains on Friday but enough to become one of the best emerging market currencies of the week. The improvement in risk sentiment and technical factors favoured MXN.
“Equity markets slightly extended the increases across the board during the week, underpinned by the final agreement on the U.S.-China phase one agreement, the improvement in the U.S. activity data (retail sales and regional PMI) and mixed company earnings. However, European indices were initial laggards, dragged by auto stocks and banking sectors, but hit new record highs on Friday after reassuring Chinese GDP data. Equity volatility remained well contained, underscoring the risk-on mood across markets”, explained BBVA analysts. Also the political situation in Latin American remains calm helping its currencies and the MXN.
USD/MXN: More losses ahead?
The daily and the weekly chart point to further losses if it remains at current levels. The USD/MXN broke today to the downside after moving in a range for days. The bearish trend is firm, following the breakout of a long-term uptrend line weeks ago.
On the downside, the next support is seen at 18.60/65 and below the 18.40 area that should limit the downside, favoring a rebound. If the greenback recovers, it needs to climb back above 18.85 in order to alleviate the pressure.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.7129
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0699
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|18.7828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8798
|Daily SMA50
|19.1257
|Daily SMA100
|19.2785
|Daily SMA200
|19.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.8179
|Previous Daily Low
|18.7679
|Previous Weekly High
|19.0167
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.7468
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.7612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.8112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.8396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.8613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
