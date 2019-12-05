  • Mexican peso points to further strength versus the greenback. 
  • USD/MXN head for the lowest close since November 19. 

The USD/MXN pair is about to post the third consecutive loss, as it consolidates below key support levels. Technical factors, an improvement in market sentiment and an appreciation of Latin American currencies weakened the pair further.

Technicals matter 

After being rejected again from above 19.60, the USD/MXN offered signs of exhaustion that were followed by a bearish correction. The pair today broke a short-term uptrend line and dropped below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). 

The pair bottomed at 19.33, the lowest level in almost two weeks and rebounded, but it held under 19.40 where the -now flat- 20-SMA stands. The mentioned level has become now a relevant resistance area, and as long as it remains below, risks will favor the Mexican peso. The next support level is 19.31, followed by the 19.23 area that protects a long-term uptrend line seen at the moment at 19.00/05.

Fundamentals too 

Risk sentiment continues to be driven by the swings of the trade war. Today equity markets showed no significant changes as the deadline for higher US tariffs to imports from China approaches. On Friday, the official employment report is due and also markets will learn what the OPEC+ agreed.  

Latin American currencies extended weekly gains and continue to recover as the situation in many countries shows some stabilization. The Mexican peso benefited but the critical situation seems far from over and could soon hit Latin American markets again. 

More Levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.3498
Today Daily Change -0.1024
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 19.4522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.3835
Daily SMA50 19.3581
Daily SMA100 19.4405
Daily SMA200 19.2843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.588
Previous Daily Low 19.4314
Previous Weekly High 19.6596
Previous Weekly Low 19.3122
Previous Monthly High 19.6596
Previous Monthly Low 19.0434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.5282
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.3931
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.334
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2365
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.5497
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.6472
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.7063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

