USD/MXN extends slide to lowest in a month, eyes 20.50

- The Mexican peso is rising across the board on Friday.
- USD/MXN heads for lowest daily close in a month.
The USD/MXN is falling on Friday for the third consecutive day and it trades at 20.56, the lowest level in a month. The Mexican peso remains supported by an improvement in global risk sentiment. Also, a weaker dollar contributes to the decline of the pair.
Downside continues after data
Data released on Thursday showed inflation in Mexico was lower than expected during the first half of December, but core exceeded forecasts, and still, the headline is above 7%, far from Banxico’s target. The numbers warrant more rate hikes in Mexico.
In the US, economic numbers on Thursday also show inflation at elevated numbers, helping expectations about some action from the Federal Reserve next year. The dollar failed to rise on the back of the economic indicators, affected by higher equity prices.
The optimism around financial markets continues to help emerging market currencies like the Mexican peso. If the situation persists, USD/MXN will likely continue to slide.
The pair is approaching the 20.45/50 area, strong support and also around the 100-day simple moving average. The mentioned area should limit the downside, and favor a rebound, probably to the 20.70 zone. A break under 20.45, would expose the November low at 20.23. On the upside, the immediate resistance zone now is 20.65/70 followed by 20.90.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.5855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0569
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|20.6424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.0965
|Daily SMA50
|20.7922
|Daily SMA100
|20.4893
|Daily SMA200
|20.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.7404
|Previous Daily Low
|20.6215
|Previous Weekly High
|21.3642
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.6994
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1557
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.6669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.5958
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.5492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.7147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.7869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.8335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.