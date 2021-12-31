USD/MXN drops further below 20.40 as the Mexican peso strengthens

- The Mexican peso is among the top performers on the last day of the year and the best of December.
- USD/MXN extends slide after breaking below 20.45.
The USD/MXN is trading at 20.34, the lowest level since November 10, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The Mexican peso strengthened across the board on the last week of the year and pushed the cross further lower.
Technical factors also contribute to the decline, first with the break of an uptrend line and then with the slide under the 20.45/50 support area. Now USD/MXN is looking at the 200-day simple moving average that awaits at 20.27.
An improvement in market sentiment across global financial markets helped the MXN. The currency was the best performer in December and is about to end the year with small losses versus the US dollar.
The short-term outlook continues to favor the downside, although the daily RSI is approaching 30. So far, no signs of a correction area seen. The area around 20.25/30 should limit the downside and could trigger a rebound to 20.45. If it breaks below, the next support at 20.10 would be exposed.
To remove the negative bias, the dollar needs to rise above 20.90. Before that level, resistance levels are seen at 20.50 and 20.71.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.3485
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1401
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|20.4886
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.8582
|Daily SMA50
|20.8233
|Daily SMA100
|20.5188
|Daily SMA200
|20.2726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.6131
|Previous Daily Low
|20.4631
|Previous Weekly High
|20.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.5742
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1557
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.5204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.5558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.4301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.3716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.2801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.5801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.6716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.7301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
