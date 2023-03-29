- US Pending Home Sales improved, but investors are focused on core PCE figures on Friday.
- Banxico’s monetary policy decision loom, with analysts expecting a 25 bps rate hike.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Further downside is estimated, but Banxico’s decision could spur a leg-up.
The USD/MXN continues its free-fall during the week, down 1.45% since Monday, registering five days of consecutive losses. Sentiment improvement, and a strong US Dollar (USD), have not stopped the appreciation of the Mexican currency. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 18.1060, down 0.69% in the day.
The Mexican Peso at the mercy of Banxico’s policy decision
A risk on impulse underpinned the Mexican Peso (MXN), which continues to drag the USD/MXN exchange rate, further below the psychological 18.50 barrier, eyeing to test 18.00. Investors’ appetite for risk improved on news that Alibaba will split into six business groups seeking Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Therefore, Wall Street portrays an optimistic sentiment after a “short-lived” banking crisis.
A light economic calendar in the United States (US) featured that Pending Home Sales for February grew at a 0.8% MoM and exceeded estimates for a plunge of 0.3%, though on an annual basis, decreased by 21.1%, less than the 29.4% plunge foreseen.
Market participants ignored US data as they shifted to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for February, estimated at 0.4% MoM and 4.7%, annually based.
Additionally, Thursday’s calendar will be packed, with Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4
In the meantime, US Treasury bond yields are retreating, with 2s and 10s, each at 4.05% and 3.56%, respectively. The greenback climbs 0.27%, as shown by the US Dollar Index, up at 102.704.
On the Mexican front, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will unveil its interest rate decision on Thursday. Analysts foresee a 25 bps rate hike by Banxico. Expectations lie around a possible pause in the hiking cycle, which, although it favors the Mexican Peso (MXN) due to its interest rate differential, could trigger some profit-taking. Therefore, further upside in the USD/MXN could be possible.
USD/MXN Technical analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/MXN is downward biased, eyeing a renewed test of YTD lows at 17.8968. But, the USD/MXN pair needs to clear some hurdles on its way south, like the 18.00 figure, followed by the March 7 low of 17.9664, before challenging the YTD low. If that price level is cleared, the next support would be July 2017 low at 17.4498.
Conversely, the USD/MXN’s first resistance would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.4607. But oscillators staying at bearish territory suggest the least resistance path is downwards.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.1014
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1353
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|18.2367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.4428
|Daily SMA50
|18.5818
|Daily SMA100
|18.9929
|Daily SMA200
|19.5605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.359
|Previous Daily Low
|18.2105
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.3797
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.2672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.1785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.1202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.4172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.4754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates around 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a relatively tight range at around 1.0850 on Wednesday after having retreated from the daily high it set at 1.0870. The data from the US showed that Pending Home Sales rose unexpectedly in February but failed to trigger a market reaction.
GBP/USD rebounds after finding support near 1.2300
GBP/USD has regained its traction and recovered toward 1.2350 after having declined toward 1.2300 earlier in the session. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
Gold recovers toward $1,970 in choppy session
Gold price staged a rebound toward $1,970 following a drop below $1,960 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate above 3.5% on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.
Altcoins flourish as BTC remains rangebound
Bitcoin price shows no signs of moving in either direction. The non-volatile characteristic is seen affecting Ethereum, which also hovers in a tight range. Ripple price, however, is a rebel, since it has exploded in the last few days.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.