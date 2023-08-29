- Mexico’s Q2 GDP growth comes in below expectations at 0.8% QoQ, pushing USD/MXN higher as Banxico holds rates steady at 11.25%.
- US Job Openings declined to 8.827M, well below estimates, causing odds for a September rate hike to drop from 78% to 86.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
- Despite mixed US economic data, inflation remains a concern; upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls could be pivotal for the USD/MXN pair as recessionary fears loom.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) as economic data in Mexico was soft, even though the agenda in the United States (US) increased speculation the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could pause its tightening cycle in September. However, the USD/MXN reversed its course climbs by 0.51%, trading at 16.8659, after hitting a daily low of 16.7533.
Mexican economy grows less than estimates; US JOLTs and Consumer Confidence slide
According to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI), Mexico’s economy grew slower than expected. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 2023 came at 0.8% QoQ, below forecasts of 1%, and in annually-based figures at 3.6% from 3.7% expected. Sources cited by Reuters commented that “tighter financial conditions and the weakness of key sectors …are now a clear drag.” After the data, the USD/MXN extended its gains. Traders must be aware that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) kept borrowing costs unchanged at their last decision at 11.25%, stating that rates would remain higher for an extended period.
Across the border, the US economic docket revealed that Job Openings declined from 9.165M in June to 8.827M in July, well below estimates of 9.465M, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported. Given that Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that should the labor market continue to loosen, inflation would continue its downtrend, expectations for September’s rate hike faded. The CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for keeping rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, jumped from 78% to 86.5% in one day.
Other data revealed simultaneously by the Conference Board (CB) showed that Consumer Confidence is deteriorating, falling to 106.1 this month from 114 in July, even though estimates were at 116. According to Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, “Consumers were once again preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular.”
The report highlighted that inflation expectations for a year ahead jumped to 5.8%. The CB poll showed Americans are confident about finding a job, which shows the labor market is beginning to feel the pain of 525 basis points of tightening by the Fed.
Despite today’s data showing the US economy is decelerating, inflation remains high. Given that Jerome Powell, in his last speech, revealed that a couple of good inflation reports are not enough to stir the US central bank from tightening policy, next Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report could be decisive in dictating the path of the US Dollar.
For the USD/MXN, if the US economy decelerates further and recessionary fears reignite, it could weaken the emerging market currency. Hence, further upside is expected in the pair, as traders would move to a risk-off environment and seek the safety of the US Dollar.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN daily chart portrays the pair as in an upward correction toward the confluence of the 50 and the 20-day Moving Average (DMA) at around 16.9778-17.0047, following the data. Still, buyers must achieve a daily close above August’s 23 high of 16.9151 to remain hopeful for higher prices. Downside risks emerge at the current week’s low of 16.6923 and the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.6238.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0644
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|16.7898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0148
|Daily SMA50
|16.9925
|Daily SMA100
|17.351
|Daily SMA200
|18.1138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.796
|Previous Daily Low
|16.6945
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.9272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
