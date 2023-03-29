USD/MXN bears flirt with 18.20 amid five-day losing streak as banking, inflation woes recede

- USD/MXN dribbles around three-week low as bears take a breather during five-day downtrend.
- US Dollar bears the burden of risk-on mood, mixed data.
- Hawkish hopes from Banxico contrast with the Fed policy pivot talks to weigh on Mexican Peso pair.
USD/MXN holds lower grounds near 18.22 as sellers flirt with the lowest levels in three weeks during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso pair drops for the fifth consecutive day.
The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism surrounding the health of the global banking system, as well as the likely easing in recession woes in some of the developed nations due to the double-barrel attack of COVID-19 and geopolitics. However, a comparatively less hawkish bias for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) than the Banxico appears the key catalyst for the USD/MXN pair’s south-run.
Be it the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) deal or the European and the US policymakers’ readiness to defend their respective banking system, not to forget bold efforts by the major central banks to infuse US Dollar-linked liquidity in the market, the traders seem to cheer them all of late. However, a lack of major catalysts allows them to take a breather.
On the same line could be the mixed US data as the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence rose to 104.2 in March, versus 101.0 expected and an upwardly revised prior figure of 103.4. Further, US Housing Price Index rose 0.2% MoM in January versus -0.6% expected and -0.1% prior while the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices matched 2.5% YoY forecasts for the said month compared to 4.5% previous readings.
On the contrary, Mexican Trade Balance marked a wider deficit in February, to $1.844B versus the $0.9B expected.
It should be noted that the news that Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will convene a meeting of the country's top financial regulators to check how the latest volatility in global financial markets could affect the country, an official in the treasurer's office said on Tuesday per Reuters, prod the optimism. Furthermore, a discussion revealing the US and European regulators’ dislike for the latest banking fallouts and risks associated with it joined the much-debated $5.4 million Credit Default Swap (CDS) trade of Deutsche Bank to prod the risk-on mood.
Amid these plays, US Treasury bond yields print a three-day uptrend while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, the first in three.
Looking ahead, the second-tier US housing numbers may entertain market players but more important will be the headlines surrounding the global banking sector's health and easing fears of more rate hikes by the top-tier central banks.
Technical analysis
The last Wednesday’s corrective bounce failed to cross the 50-DMA hurdle, around 18.56 by the press time, which in turn directs USD/MXN bears towards the 18.00 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6700 amid upbeat mood
AUD/USD is battling 0.6700, recovering losses induced by softer Australian monthly inflation data. The US Dollar is struggling to extend the rebound amid a better market mood, as the global banking jitters ease. Focus on US data, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY approaches 132.00 amid BoJ-speak, firmer yields
USD/JPY is holding higher ground, approaching the 132.00 level early Wednesday. The pair is capitalizing on the risk-on mood and higher US Treasury bond yields amid mixed comments from the BoJ policymakers. US housing data next on tap.
Gold to extend choppy trading, awaiting a fresh catalyst Premium
Gold price has paused the previous rebound early Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) seems to have found its feet following a rough start to the week. However, the underlying strength in the US Treasury bond yields so far this week could limit the Gold price advance.
This is how Arbitrum and Optimism are dragging users away from Ethereum
Arbitrum became the highlight of the month as the Layer-2 (L2) blockchain launched its native token, ARB. Since then, the L2 narrative that was once the talking point of 2022 has exploded again.
Unfazed: Confidence edges higher despite banking situation
Consumers may not love the present conditions, but a slightly more upbeat take on where things are headed was enough to give overall confidence a nudge in the right direction in March.