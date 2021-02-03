USD/KRW forms a double bottom to suggest deeper upside potential – Credit Suisse

The USD/KRW pair has completed a small “double bottom” base to suggest further near-term upside potential with initial resistance seen at 1131, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“USD/KRW has completed a small ‘double bottom’ base to suggest a deeper correction higher, which is further reinforced by daily and weekly MACD momentum breaking higher.”
“Resistance is initially seen at the 23.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 fall at 1131, removal of which could open the door the ‘measured base objective’ at 1142, just shy of key 2019 and 2020 lows as well as the ‘neckline’ to the very large top which is still in place at 1149/54.”
“Post a lengthier corrective phase, we look for a resumption of the core bear trend, for an eventual move below the recent range lows at 1081/80, which would expose the 1054 low of 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top
US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.