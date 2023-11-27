USD/JPY undeterred by Japan's inflation figures, US PCE data from October looms

- USD/JPY is trading near 149.00, with 0.30% losses recorded.
- Japan's inflation figures from Friday showed no surprises. Kazuo Ueada hints at uncertainty regarding a potential policy tweak.
- US Dollar braces for key PCE information from October, which will likely impact the pair’s trajectory.
In Monday's trading session, the USD/JPY pair is experiencing a downturn, anchored currently at the 148.90 mark. No relevant events were released during the session, and investors await the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from the United States for October to be released on Thursday. On the other hand, markets digest inflation figures from Japan released on Friday.
According to the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October, there was an increase in inflation by 3.3% compared to the same period last year, marking a rise from the 3.0% observed in September. However, regarding the National CPI figures that excludes Food and Energy, there was a slight decrease to 4.0% on a year-on-year basis, down from 4.2% in the previous measure. Meanwhile, the National CPI that excludes Fresh Food showed a marginal increase, moving up to 2.9% from the earlier figure of 2.8%.
Kazuo Ueda, who heads the Bank of Japan (BoJ), expressed a reserved outlook regarding Japan's ability to achieve its inflation target of 2.0%. He also advised caution regarding market expectations for a near-term change in the Bank of Japan's policies. In that sense, if the markets do not get any additional guidance on a potential policy tweak, the upside will be limited for the JPY. For the rest of the week, investors will closely watch Japan's Retail Trade data for further insights into the Japanese economic outlook.
On the USD side, the week’s highlight will be Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q3 and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. Its worth noticing that the outcome of the PCE data will shape the short-term expectations of the bank, likely impacting the trajectory of the pair.
USD/JPY levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a somewhat mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently has a negative slope and resides in negative territory, suggesting selling momentum dominates, aligning the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which prints its rising red bars.
That said, despite bears exerting downward pressure and the pair residing below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the USD/JPY still stands firm above the crucial 100 and 200-day SMAs. This positioning indicates that the bulls still have the upper hand in the overall trend, suggesting that the buying momentum remains strong from a broader technical perspective.
Support Levels: 148.15, 147.00, 146.80 (100-day SMA).
Resistance Levels: 150.00, 150.20 (20-day SMA), 151.00.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|149.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.25
|Daily SMA50
|149.63
|Daily SMA100
|146.75
|Daily SMA200
|141.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|149.2
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.16
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from near 1.0960, retains the 1.0900 mark
EUR/USD retreated to 1.0925 and is slowly moving towards 1.0950 on a quiet Monday, supported by a weaker US Dollar. ECB President Lagarde's remarks offered no surprises. The key figures to watch this week will be Eurozone CPI and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds near fresh two-month highs above 1.2600
GBP/USD is holding higher ground near a fresh two-month high of 1.2644 after the American opening. The pair received upward support from the hawkish BoE commentary and a broadly weaker US Dollar. The poor performance of stocks limits the advance.
Gold reconquers $2,000 as caution prevails Premium
Gold prices advanced throughout the first half of the day, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,016.38 a troy ounce amid broad US Dollar weakness. The latter found some pace after Wall Street’s opening, with the bright metal now changing hands at $2,010.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following four weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following four weeks of gains. The index has gained 10.7% over the course of these previous four weeks, and last week it proved to be the fastest reversal out of a correction since the 1970s, according to data from Dow Jones.