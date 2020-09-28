USD/JPY turns neutral, around mid-105.00s amid upbeat market mood

USD/JPY seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session.

Some aggressive USD long-unwinding trade prompted some intraday selling around the major.

The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit any deeper losses.

The USD/JPY pair had some good two-way price moves on Monday and now seems to have stabilized in the neutral territory, around mid-105.00s.

Following an early uptick over one-week tops set on Friday, around the 105.70 region, the pair witnessed a modest intraday pullback amid some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade. The USD bulls opted to lighten their bets amid concerns that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could halt the current US economic recovery.

Adding to this, the political uncertainty in the run-up to the US Presidential election in November further took its toll on the greenback and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. However, a strong rally in the equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now.

The USD/JPY pair once again attracted some dip-buying near the 105.25-20 region, though lacked any strong follow-through amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from the 104.00 mark, or over six-month lows.

Moving ahead, market participants will now look forward to the first presidential debate on Tuesday. This, along with important US macro data, including the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch