  • USD/JPY bounces up from multi-month lows at 104.00 and returns to 104.70
  • The dollar trimming losses amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • Longer-term, analysts at CIBC see the USD/JPY at 103.00 by year-end.

The US dollar bounced up against the yen on Thursday, after testing an important support area at 104.0.  The pair has returned to the 104.70 area, before losing steam.

USD rallies across the board

The greenback has rallied against its main peers on Thursday, fuelled by a combination of market concerns about the second COVID-19 wave, as Europe moves towards a new series of lockdowns, and the uncertainty about US elections, less than a week ahead of the election day.

Furthermore, the dovish message by the European Central Bank earlier today, with President, Christine Lagarde hinting to further stimulus measures in December, has sent the euro plunging. This has offered a fresh impulse to the greenback, as reflected in the 0.65% rally in the US Dollar Index, which has reached the 94.00 level for the first time since late September.

US macroeconomic data has been dollar-supportive as well. The US Gross Domestic Product expanded at a 33.1% annual pace in the third quarter, which is its best performance since records are taken in 1947, while the Weekly Jobless Claims decreased beyond expectations.

USD/JPY seen at 103.00 by year-end – CIBC

From a wider perspective, however, the FX strategy team at CIBC remain s negative on the USD, expecting the pair to extend its mid-term downtrend: “Although we have seen 10-year UST-JGB spreads push wider since troughing at around 50bp in early August, we have yet to see spread moves have a material influence on JPY valuations. There are several key influences at play here. Firstly, the cost of hedging for Japanese investors has diminished sharply as short-term rate differentials have collapsed. Secondly, the destination of bond purchases has changed, away from the US, with Australia proving to be a major beneficiary. Finally, although nominal yield spreads may be widening, when inflation is taken into account, real spreads at both the front and longer ends (2yr and 10yr) have moved sharply into negative territory. Absent real yields spread moving back into positive territory and impacting potential net bond outflows, we maintain USD/JPY downside targets.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.68
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 104.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.27
Daily SMA50 105.53
Daily SMA100 106.11
Daily SMA200 107.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.56
Previous Daily Low 104.12
Previous Weekly High 105.75
Previous Weekly Low 104.34
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.99

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid

AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid

AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650

EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650

EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.

EUR/USD News

Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.

Gold News

WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside

WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside

WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.

Oil News

How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week

How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week

Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures