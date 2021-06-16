USD/JPY trades with modest losses below 110.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

- A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/JPY on Wednesday.
- A cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY amid a subdued USD price action.
- The downside seems cushioned as the focus remains on the FOMC policy decision.
The USD/JPY pair broke down of its consolidative trading range and dropped below the key 110.00 psychological mark during the early European session.
Having stalled its recent positive move near a descending trend-line resistance, the USD/JPY pair edged lower on Wednesday and moved away from over one-week tops touched in the previous day. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors, though the downside seems limited ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision.
Investors turned cautious heading into the key event risk, which was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Bearish traders further took cues from a downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive.
That said, expectations for a less dovish Fed might help put a tentative floor under the greenback and extend some support to the USD/JPY pair. Investors might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal amid worries about rising inflationary pressure, further fueled by Tuesday's hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index.
Hence, market participants will look for clues about a possible change in the policy outlook and if members have started the discussion to taper the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist traders to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields might provide some impetus and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|110.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.46
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.18
|Daily SMA200
|106.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.17
|Previous Daily Low
|109.99
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
