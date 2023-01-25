  • USD/JPY edges higher on Wednesday, though the modest intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
  • Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
  • Hawkish BoJ expectations, recession fears benefit the safe-haven JPY and contribute to capping gains.

The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers near the 130.00 psychological mark on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's modest losses. Spot prices, however, seem to struggle to capitalize on the move and held steady around the mid-130.00s through the early European session.

The US Dollar remains on the defensive near a nine-month low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The markets now seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of easing inflationary pressures and have been pricing in a smaller 25 bps rate hike in February. This keeps a lid on the recent recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the greenback.

The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, draws support from fresh speculation that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. The bets were lifted after the latest CPI report from Japan showed that consumer inflation rose to a 41-year high level of 4% in December. Apart from this, worries about a deeper global economic downturn benefit the safe-haven JPY and contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. The downside, however, seems cushioned as traders might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's important US macro releases, including the Advance Q4 GDP print and the Core PCE Price Index. The focus will then shift to the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled next week.

In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.35
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 130.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.84
Daily SMA50 134.44
Daily SMA100 139.87
Daily SMA200 136.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.12
Previous Daily Low 129.73
Previous Weekly High 131.58
Previous Weekly Low 127.22
Previous Monthly High 138.18
Previous Monthly Low 130.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

