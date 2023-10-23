USD/JPY trades close to 150.00, fears of intervention remain intact

- USD/JPY juggles around 150.00 while Japan’s intervention fears remain intact.
- US annualized GDP data is seen higher at 4.1% despite higher interest rates by the Fed.
- Japan’s stealth intervention won’t be able to provide longer stability to the Japanese Yen.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates in a narrow range near the crucial resistance of 150.00. The upside in the asset seems upbeat as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep the interest rate policy tight for a long period if not discuss raising interest rates further.
S&P500 futures generated losses in the European session, indicating a risk-off mood amid Middle East tensions. US equities were heavily sold on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and tech earnings report. The 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 5% ahead of crucial economic data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates above 106.00 as investors shift focus to the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Thursday. The annualized GDP data is seen higher at 4.1% despite higher interest rates by the Fed.
On the Fed’s interest rate outlook, Fed Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a stable interest rate policy amid higher long-term US Treasury yields. Jerome Powell commented that higher yields are impacting current financial conditions. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker, in an interview on Friday, favored holding interest rates as the economy is softening than thought.
On the Japanese Yen front, investors watch out for intervention by the Japanese authority in the FX domain to provide support to the weakening Yen. Investors hope that the stealth intervention won’t be able to provide longer stability to the Japanese Yen as the tide is against the currency due to the maintenance of the expansionary policy stance by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|149.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.34
|Daily SMA50
|147.77
|Daily SMA100
|144.73
|Daily SMA200
|139.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.99
|Previous Daily Low
|149.66
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.76
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
