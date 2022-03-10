USD/JPY tracks Nikkei’s best jump since June 2020 to poke 116.00, Ukraine, US inflation in focus

- USD/JPY refreshes monthly top during four-day winning streak.
- Nikkei 225 rises the most in six years as oil prices drop, Japan PPI improves.
- Cautious optimism over Russia-Ukraine talks favor bulls ahead of US CPI.
USD/JPY rises for the fourth consecutive day to print the highest level in a month around 116.00 during the initial hours of Thursday’s Tokyo open.
In doing so, the yen pair portrays the market’s positive mood amid hopes of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during today’s peace talks in Turkey.
Also favoring the USD/JPY prices is the run-up in Japan’s equity benchmark Nikkei 225. That said, the key equity gauge of Tokyo snaps a four-day losing streak to rebound from the lowest levels since November 2020, up 3.5% around 25,560 by the press time. It should be noted, however, that the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat while the S&P 500 Futures also fail to track Wall Street gains.
Furthermore, a 9.3% YoY print of Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for February, versus 8.7% expected and 8.6% prior, also favored the USD/JPY bulls. Following the factory-gate inflation release, an anonymous BOJ official said, per Reuters, “Further increases in crude oil and grain prices are likely to push up Japanese wholesale prices with a several-month lag.”
Headlines from Ukraine, suggesting readiness to compromise, if Russia does the same, seemed to have boosted the market’s mood on Wednesday. However, Russian State Media mentioned that the Russian delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything. Furthermore, the White House (WH) confronted the allegations that the US used chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.
Elsewhere, US inflation expectations also retreat from record top and tease US dollar hawks as markets stay divided over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March. The inflation gauge, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, refreshed record top to 2.9% before stepping back to 2.84% by the end of Wednesday’s North American trading session.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine talks and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, likely rising to 7.9% from 7.5% prior, the monetary policy meeting of the ECB will also be important to watch for the USD/JPY traders.
Technical analysis
A clear rebound from the 100-DMA, around 114.50 by the press time, directs USD/JPY towards the 116.35 hurdle that was tested twice so far in 2022.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|116.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|115.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.31
|Daily SMA50
|115.08
|Daily SMA100
|114.5
|Daily SMA200
|112.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.94
|Previous Daily Low
|115.56
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7300 amid cautious optimism and a broad US dollar rebound. The aussie rallied hard amid a massive risk-on market profile seen Wednesday. Although the Ukraine war is not over yet. Focus shifts to the US CPI.
EUR/USD pares biggest daily jump in six years near 1.1050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD consolidates heavy gains, snaps two-day winning streak. RSI retreat from overbought zone hints at further weakness. 50-SMA, two-week-old previous resistance line restricts immediate declines. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters.
Gold holds below $2,000 with peace talks eyed
Gold consolidates the mid-week volatility, holding below $2,000. The gold price fell from a significant level on the weekly chart. Eyes are now on US CPI data as the next potential catalyst and Ukraine crisis developments.
Bitcoin price to revisit Monday’s low as BTC woes multiply
Bitcoin price shows restraint as it approaches a confluence of strong resistance barriers, indicating that the bulls are unable to push through. A rejection here could arrive and crash BTC to levels last seen on March 7.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.