USD/JPY tracks firmer yields to rise past 134.00 despite hawkish BoJ talks, mixed Japan data

- USD/JPY picks up bids to print three-day winning streak, grinds near intraday top.
- BoJ’s Kuroda highlights higher wages, Japan’s Jibun Bank PMIs for February came in mixed.
- Treasury yields reverse Friday’s pullback as full markets return.
USD/JPY grinds higher around intraday top surrounding 134.35-40 amid a three-day uptrend during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Yen pair tracks the recent pick up in the US Treasury bond yields while struggling to justify hawkish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the mixed Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.
That said, preliminary readings of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest levels since September 2020, to 47.4 versus 48.9 expected and prior. The Services PMI, however, offered a positive surprise with 53.6 figure compared to 51.5 market forecasts and 51.1 previous readouts.
Elsewhere, BoJ’s Kuroda said that wage growth will likely accelerate as companies increase pay to compensate households for the higher cost of living, and cope with an intensifying labor shortage. The same raises fears of a higher BoJ rate when Kuroda retires in April.
However, the talks that Kuroda will play his last shot strongly enough to mark his reign at the BoJ as a remarkable dovish one keep the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
It should be noted that yields recovered on the full markets’ return as hawkish hopes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) renewed, which in turn underpinned the US Dollar’s recovery. On the other hand, the US and China alleged each other over the balloon shooting whereas the US diplomatic ties with Taiwan teased Beijing. On the same line, the United Nations (UN) Security Council is alarmed by Japan for North Korea’s missile testing and the same weigh on the sentiment, as well as favors the US Dollar.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields pick up bids to near the highest levels marked since early November 2022, mildly bid around 3.86% at the latest. On the same line, S&P 500 Futures declined 0.40% intraday to 4,070 at the latest.
Looking ahead, risk catalysts may entertain USD/JPY traders ahead of the first readings for the US February PMIs. Should the scheduled US PMIs appear firmer than what was marked in January, and also manage to cross the 50.0 mark despite unimpressive expectations, the odds of witnessing further USD/JPY run-up can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the one-month-old previous resistance line, now support near 134.00, directs USD/JPY further towards the north.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|134.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.46
|Daily SMA50
|131.88
|Daily SMA100
|137.54
|Daily SMA200
|136.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.54
|Previous Daily Low
|133.92
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near 0.6900 as RBA hawks battle with US Dollar bulls, focus on PMI
AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low while printing mild losses near 0.6900 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the hawkish Minutes Statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as well as the upbeat Australian activity data.
EUR/USD bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620
EUR/USD takes offers to extend the week-start losses from the 10-DMA to 1.0670 during early Tuesday. In addition to a pullback from the short-term key moving average, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the previous support line from late November 2022 also keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold continues to struggle above $1,840 as yields soar ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a lackluster performance above $1,840.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gauging a direction, however, the volatility contraction will continue to stay ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
Ethereum Classic: Don't over complicate the trade
Ethereum Classic price continues to stair-step north during the third week of February. Traders should maintain a close watch on the digital asset as it seems poised for a 20% rise.
Is the Dollar rally getting tired?
FX markets start the week on a quiet footing, with US markets closed for Presidents Day. The US highlights this week will be the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and January's core PCE deflator (Friday) - both providing input into the Fed's 'higher for longer' policy narrative.