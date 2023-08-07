USD/JPY traces mildly bid yields near 142.00, ignores hawkish BoJ concerns ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY recovers from the lowest level in a week, prints the first daily gain in three.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields consolidate the biggest daily slump in three months.
- China-linked fears, hawkish BoJ Summary of Opinions and pre-inflation moves propel Yen prices.
- US CPI, PPI and BoJ chatters will be important for clear directions.
USD/JPY renews its intraday high near 142.00 as it tracks the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields during early Monday. In doing so, the Yen pair ignores hawkish signals flashed by the Summary of Opinions for Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy meeting held in July. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound amid the cautious mood ahead of this week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for July.
Earlier in the day, BoJ’s Summary of Opinions for the July meeting showed that one member said the achievement of 2% inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have clearly come in sight. The news joins signals of tweaking Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy with greater care to weigh on the JPY amid hawkish BoJ concerns.
In the last week, Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) two unscheduled bond-buying programs and the decision-makers’ defenses of the easy-money policy flags fears of the BoJ’s exit from the record low interest rate and/or a tweak to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) released a full version of its quarterly outlook report while stating that Japan's core consumer inflation is likely to gradually slow toward year-end. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida signaled the Japanese central bank’s meddling before the 10-year yield hits 1.0% and fueled the Japanese Yen (JPY). The policymaker also said, “If economic and price conditions change from now, there is a chance BoJ’s response could change.
However, the US Dollar Index’s (DXY) ability to snap a two-day downtrend with mild gains around 102.10 favored the Yen pair to return to the bull’s radar by printing the first daily gain in three. Further, the US credit rating downgrade also bolstered the Greenback’s haven demand and favored the USD/JPY bulls as well.
It’s worth noting that the DXY rose in the last three consecutive weeks before retreating amid mixed US data. That said, the US employment report posted a softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figure of 187K, versus 185K prior (revised) and 200K market forecasts, whereas the Unemployment Rate eased to 3.5% from 3.6% expected and previous readings. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings reprinted 0.4% MoM and 4.4% YoY numbers by defying the expectations of witnessing a slight reduction in wage growth.
Elsewhere, the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman might have recently triggered the USD/JPY rebound as she said that the Fed should remain willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled.
Previously, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday to Bloomberg, that the central bank is likely to keep monetary policy in a restrictive territory well into 2024. On the contrary, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that they should start thinking about how long to hold rates.
Looking ahead, USD/JPY traders should seek more clues about the BoJ’s exit from the ultra-easy monetary policy for clear directions. Also important to watch will be this week’s US inflation data as the Fed’s September rate hike looms.
Technical analysis
Although the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) restricts immediate USD/JPY downside near 141.50, downbeat oscillators join a six-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 143.90-144.00 to challenge the Yen pair’s recovery.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|141.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.63
|Daily SMA50
|141.28
|Daily SMA100
|137.88
|Daily SMA200
|136.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.93
|Previous Daily Low
|141.55
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.