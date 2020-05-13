USD/JPY ticks lower on broad USD weakness, trades below 107

- USD/JPY edges lower pressured by risk-off market environment.
- Major European equity indexes suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.
- USD struggles to find demand as investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
The USD/JPY pair lost around 50 pips on Tuesday and stayed relatively quiet near 107.20 during the first half of the day on Wednesday. However, with risk-off flows starting to dominate financial markets, the JPY gathered strength as a safe-haven and dragged the pair lower. As of writing, USD/JPY was down 0.21% on the day at 106.92.
Earlier in the day, the Current Index and the Outlook Index of Eco Watchers Survey released by Japan's Cabinet Office came in slightly better than expected but failed to help the JPY.
Investors remain cautious on Wednesday
Heightened concerns over a possible second coronavirus wave seem to be weighing on the sentiment. At the moment, Germany's DAX 30 Index and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index are losing 1.22% and 1.35%, respectively.
Despite the sour market mood, the USD is staying on the back foot for the second straight day on Tuesday. Ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech on the state of the US economy, the US Dollar Index down 0.3% at 99.70.
Previewing Powell's speech, “he will likely repeat his general pledge to act whenever needed and that is priced in," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "If he goes into specifics and about fresh ideas to stimulate the economy and mentions numbers, the dollar could drop and stocks to rise.”
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|107.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.59
|Daily SMA100
|108.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.7
|Previous Daily Low
|107.12
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.09
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.