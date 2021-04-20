USD/JPY: Three reasons not to turn bullish – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs cite three reasons why not to turn outright bullish on USD/JPY.
Key quotes
"First, while it has a unique sensitivity to long-end rates, the Yen will benefit with other G10 crosses if US front-end rates converge toward our dovish Fed call.”
“Second, speculative traders have turned net short JPY, and we have not seen evidence that bond outflows from Japan are materially picking up.”
"Third, JPY appears about 14% undervalued relative to our GSDEER-implied long-run estimate of "fair value," and the TWI is at low levels relative to history.”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.