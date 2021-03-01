USD/JPY: The next hurdle of note emerges at 107.00 – UOB

USD/JPY’s upside is predicted to meet the next resistance at the 107.00 area in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘consolidate and trade between 105.80 and 106.40’ was wrong as it jumped to a high of 106.69. Waning momentum coupled with overbought conditions suggest further USD strength is unlikely. USD is more likely to trade sideways within a 106.00/106.70 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We turned positive USD last Thursday, 25 Feb when it was trading at 105.90. After USD rose further, we noted on Friday that ‘upward momentum has improved and the focus now is at 106.70’. USD subsequently rose to 106.69. Further USD strength is not ruled out but overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to consolidation first. Looking ahead, the next resistance is at 107.00. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 105.65 from 105.40.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
