USD/JPY technical analysis: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80.
  • The bullish setup would fail if the US-China trade talks collapse. 

USD/JPY is currently trading unchanged on the day around 107.95, having hit a high of 108.31 at 00:55 GMT. 

Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid. 

The pair closed at 107.95 yesterday, confirming a flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the rally from recent lows near 105.00 has resumed and has created room for a rise to 110.80 (target as per the measured move method). 

That target could be reached in the next week or two if the US and China announce a partial trade deal. 

President Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier Liu He at 18:45 GMT on Friday. 

The flag breakout will likely fail if the trade negotiations end on a sour note, paving the way for further escalation of a trade war. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.95
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 107.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.66
Daily SMA50 106.92
Daily SMA100 107.6
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.02
Previous Daily Low 107.03
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi's speech, US-China trade talks pivotal

EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi's speech, US-China trade talks pivotal

The EUR/USD pair has found acceptance above a key hurdle and could see an extended relief rally in the short-term if the ongoing US-China trade talks end on a positive note. The currency pair closed above the 21-day MA on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s

GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s

The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday and consolidated the overnight upsurge to over two-week tops. Investors' focus on Friday will remain on the resumption of the EU-UK Brexit talks. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80. Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.

Gold News

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures