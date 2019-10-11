USD/JPY technical analysis: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

- A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80.
- The bullish setup would fail if the US-China trade talks collapse.
USD/JPY is currently trading unchanged on the day around 107.95, having hit a high of 108.31 at 00:55 GMT.
Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.
The pair closed at 107.95 yesterday, confirming a flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the rally from recent lows near 105.00 has resumed and has created room for a rise to 110.80 (target as per the measured move method).
That target could be reached in the next week or two if the US and China announce a partial trade deal.
President Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier Liu He at 18:45 GMT on Friday.
The flag breakout will likely fail if the trade negotiations end on a sour note, paving the way for further escalation of a trade war.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|107.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.66
|Daily SMA50
|106.92
|Daily SMA100
|107.6
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.02
|Previous Daily Low
|107.03
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.48
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
