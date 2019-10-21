USD/JPY technical analysis: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

- The pair showed some resilience below 50% Fibo. level.
- Set-up support prospects for some dip-buying interest.
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
The pair showed some resilience below 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, which is closely followed by a five-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint near the 108.00 mark.
Given that the pair's recent failure just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA, weakness below the mentioned handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 107.55 confluence support.
The latter comprises of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively might negate any near-term bullish bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been drifting lower but remained well within the bullish territory, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying interest.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the said confluence support before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the pair's prior well-established bearish trend.
On the flip side, any attempted positive move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 109.00 handle (200-DMA), which if cleared now seems to pave the way for additional near-term gains.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|108.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.81
|Daily SMA50
|107.2
|Daily SMA100
|107.56
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.74
|Previous Daily Low
|108.33
|Previous Weekly High
|108.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.03
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.06
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.