USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback reverses daily losses and challenges 108.60 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY reversed its intraday losses and bounced above the 108.00 figure. 
  • 108.60 is the level to beat for bulls. 

 
USD/JPY daily chart


USD/JPY is trading in a bull leg below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is rebounding from the 108.00 figure. 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart


The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. Bulls need to break above 108.60 to reach 108.90 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. 
Immediate support can be seen at 108.28 and 107.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.49
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 108.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.09
Daily SMA50 109.54
Daily SMA100 110.34
Daily SMA200 111.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 109
Previous Daily Low 108.34
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 107.53
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

