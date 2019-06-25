USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish bias remains, oversold conditions warrant some caution

- The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.
- Oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support, though the uptick lacked any strong follow-through beyond the 107.00 handle.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel from yearly tops - set on April 24, clearly indicating a well-established bearish trend and support prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.
Adding to this, the fact that the pair has found acceptance below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.69-112.40 up-move, and a subsequent weakness below the 107.00 round figure mark further add credence to the near-term negative outlook.
Hence, a follow-through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of the trend-channel, currently near the 106.40-35 region, though oversold conditions warrant some caution.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 107.65 region (61.8% Fibo.) ahead of the 108.00 round figure mark. Momentum beyond the mentioned barrier could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near the 108.50 confluence hurdle - comprising of trend-channel resistance and 50% Fibo. level.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|107.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.38
|Daily SMA50
|109.81
|Daily SMA100
|110.41
|Daily SMA200
|111.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.24
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.77
