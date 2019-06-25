USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish bias remains, oversold conditions warrant some caution

The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.

Oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support, though the uptick lacked any strong follow-through beyond the 107.00 handle.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel from yearly tops - set on April 24, clearly indicating a well-established bearish trend and support prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.

Adding to this, the fact that the pair has found acceptance below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.69-112.40 up-move, and a subsequent weakness below the 107.00 round figure mark further add credence to the near-term negative outlook.

Hence, a follow-through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of the trend-channel, currently near the 106.40-35 region, though oversold conditions warrant some caution.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 107.65 region (61.8% Fibo.) ahead of the 108.00 round figure mark. Momentum beyond the mentioned barrier could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near the 108.50 confluence hurdle - comprising of trend-channel resistance and 50% Fibo. level.

USD/JPY daily chart