USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish bias remains, oversold conditions warrant some caution

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.
  • Oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support, though the uptick lacked any strong follow-through beyond the 107.00 handle.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel from yearly tops - set on April 24, clearly indicating a well-established bearish trend and support prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.

Adding to this, the fact that the pair has found acceptance below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.69-112.40 up-move, and a subsequent weakness below the 107.00 round figure mark further add credence to the near-term negative outlook.

Hence, a follow-through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of the trend-channel, currently near the 106.40-35 region, though oversold conditions warrant some caution.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 107.65 region (61.8% Fibo.) ahead of the 108.00 round figure mark. Momentum beyond the mentioned barrier could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near the 108.50 confluence hurdle - comprising of trend-channel resistance and 50% Fibo. level.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.01
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 107.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.38
Daily SMA50 109.81
Daily SMA100 110.41
Daily SMA200 111.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.54
Previous Daily Low 107.24
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

