USD/JPY surpasses 135.50 as DXY recovers, Fed’s pre-anxiety hit market mood

- USD/JPY has crossed 135.50 as the DXY has rebounded firmly ahead of Fed policy.
- An interest rate decision by the Fed will widen the Fed-BOJ policy divergence.
- The BOJ will continue with its ultra-loose monetary policy to spurt the growth rate.
The USD/JPY pair has displayed a meaningful rebound after hitting a low of 136.30 in the Asian session. The asset has surpassed the crucial hurdle of 135.50 and is heading towards Monday’s high at 136.80. Market mood is expected to turn sour as investors usually get anxious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
On a rate hike announcement by the Fed, the USD/JPY is likely to be the major victim as the Fed-Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy divergence will escalate further. There is no denying the fact that the option of a 1% rate hike is not viable now as the US economy is likely to meet the recession situation ahead. However, price pressures are still persisting in the US economy and the Fed will announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps).
While the BOJ is committed to flush liquidity in the economy as it has been fragile after the pandemic period and has yet not returned to its pre-pandemic levels. This will escalate the Fed-BOJ policy divergence and may strengthen the pair more.
Apart from the Fed policy, investors' focus will remain on the US Durable Goods Orders data, which is due on Wednesday. The economic data is seen at -0.2%, lower than the prior release of 0.8%. This indicates a severe slump in the aggregate demand as Retail data remained higher, which is contaminated with higher energy bills and costly food products.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|136.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.84
|Daily SMA50
|133.71
|Daily SMA100
|129.22
|Daily SMA200
|121.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.79
|Previous Daily Low
|135.89
|Previous Weekly High
|138.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.57
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
